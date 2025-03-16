RUBEN SELLES believes his Hull City is starting to look “solid” as they picked up an invaluable point at play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.

Isaac Price’s 68th-minute volley for the Baggies was his first goal in English football but Hull substitute Abu Kamara equalised in the 80th minute to make it 18 draws for the hosts – more than any team in the top six tiers.

The visitors were denied three times by Albion goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith late on at The Hawthorns.

Albion missed first-half chances through Adam Armstrong twice, Mikey Johnston and Karlan Grant, while John Swift hit the bar just after the restart then Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur denied Price.

The result leaves Hull three points clear of the relegation zone – Derby County enhancing their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle – but head coach Selles hailed the impact of Kasey Palmer and Kamara – who combined for the equaliser – as well as Lincoln Henrique, who was denied a late winner.

“In the first half they (West Brom) were really good and we had difficulty holding them,” said Selles.

“But from the start of the second half we were better and competitive, although we conceded a goal from the corner.

“With the substitutions, we changed the dynamic of the game. We scored one goal and could have scored a second.

THE GREAT LEVELLER: Hull City's Abu Kamara celebrates after scoring his side's equaliser at The Hawthorns. Picture: Jacob King/PA

“We showed we had come for the three points. We made the game about us as we got better and better.

“We proved – as we have done in a lot of games – that we are as competitive as anybody. I am happy because of that performance – the team is starting to look solid.”

Former Standard Liege utility man Price’s bouncing volley from just outside the box put the hosts ahead after Charlie Hughes headed away Mikey Johnston’s corner.

Kamara bundled home 12 minutes later after fellow substitute Palmer’s header across goal from Lewie Coyle’s deep cross.

EQUAL FOOTING: Hull City's Abu Kamara scores his side's equaliser at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Wildsmith then saved the hosts when he first tipped away Joe Gelhardt’s shot, then substitute Lincoln Henrique’s angled follow-up before foiling Kamara in a one on one.

“I’m left frustrated and disappointed,” said West Brom boss Tony Mowbray. “Did they deserve a draw? Maybe from what they did late on, but we have to be more ruthless and have more end product.

“We had 16 shots but only three on target. From that amount of shots we have to hit the target seven or eight times, not three.

“Our keeper made saves late on but it felt like we were the dominant force, yet we have to be more clinical.”

West Bromwich Albion: Wildsmith, Price, Holgate, Bartley, Heggem, Molumby, Mowatt (Lankshear 86), Swift (Fellows 62), Johnston, Armstrong (Dike 75), Ahearne-Grant (Diangana 62). Unused substitutes: Griffiths, Mohammed, Frabotta, Diakite, Bostock.

Hull City: Pandur, L Coyle, Jones, Hughes, McLoughlin, Crooks (Palmer 61), Alzate, Slater (Lincoln 75), Burstow (Kamara 61), Gelhardt, Joseph. Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala,Vaughan,Egan,Burns,Jacob,Tinsdale.