Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is reportedly back on the radar of Premier League strugglers Southampton.

When the Saints dismissed Russell Martin in December, Rohl was widely reported to be under consideration to be his replacement.

Many Wednesday supporters resigned themselves to losing Rohl, who has overseen a remarkable resurgence in S6 under trying conditions.

He has a connection to St Mary’s, having worked as a coach for the club during the tenure of Ralph Hasenhüttl, but a move back to the South Coast did not materialise.

Southampton instead appointed Ivan Juric, who has been unable to steer the club out of the Premier League relegation zone.

According to The Sun, the Saints are planning to axe Juric in the summer. Rohl is said to be the club’s top target, having been eyed by the club earlier on in the campaign.

The report claims a £4m compensation fee would be required for a Premier League club to land Rohl, but the figure for a Championship club to do so is thought to be lower.

The loss of Rohl would be a huge one for the Owls and one that arguably threatens to undo much of the club’s recent progress.

It has not been smooth-sailing for the 35-year-old and there was a breakdown in communication between the German and owner Dejphon Chansiri during the winter transfer window.

There is a strong possibility Wednesday and Southampton will be in the same division next season, but it is hard to imagine the former being able to compete with the latter financially.