Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Wolves man once signed for £12m still on free agent market
He had been lethal in front of goal at youth level for England and his exploits in Arsenal’s ranks had fuelled talk of interest from Barcelona.
Afobe’s first professional goals were scored in Huddersfield colours and when his loan deal ended with play-off final heartbreak, he had registered eight goals and seven assists.
Speaking after giving Afobe his Terriers bow, Lee Clark said: "We didn't want to hype him up when we signed him but he is a special player and he hyped himself up on Tuesday night.
“It looks like Arsenal have produced another gem. He's another fantastic player from the Arsenal production line.”
While it was hoped Afobe would push on and emerge as a first-team figure at Arsenal, it did not quite work out as planned.
First-team opportunities at the Emirates Stadium proved limited and further stints away from North London followed.
One loan switch took him back to Yorkshire, with Sheffield Wednesday, and he notched twice across 13 outings for the Owls.
While Afobe did not become the huge Premier League star he was predicted to be, the frontman went on to command some hefty transfer fees.
In January 2016, AFC Bournemouth forked out a reported club-record £10m to sign Afobe after a prolific spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers. In June 2018, Stoke landed him on loan with a reported buy obligation of £12m.
He was last employed in England by Millwall, who confirmed his departure by mutual consent in January 2023.
Spells in the United Arab Emirates with Hatta Club and Al Dhafra followed, before Afobe linked up with Mesaimeer SC in Qatar. However, having last featured for the club last year, Afobe is now on the free agent market.
At just 32, Afobe arguably has plenty of years left in the tank. He also has a respectable record in front of goal in England, boasting a 57-goal return in the second tier and having 10 top-flight goals on his CV.
In the summer, the DR Congo-capped marksman may just prove to be an appealing option for someone.
