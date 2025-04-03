Michael Duff was dismissed by the Terriers last month, paying for a drastic slump in form with his job. The club’s academy manager, Jon Worthington, was placed in charge as caretaker.

In a statement, Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Worthington made a strong start to life at the helm, overseeing a 5-1 demolition of a lacklustre Crawley Town side. However, subsequent defeats to Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City have lowered the mood at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite the show of faith in Worthington, fans have still been pondering who will be tasked with leading Huddersfield forward into the 2025/26 campaign.

Here are the latest frontrunners to land the gig, courtesy of Gambling.com.