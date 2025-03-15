Huddersfield Town 5 Crawley Town 1: Jon Worthington unshackles Terriers to lay dream foundation

On the day Huddersfield Town set aside to celebrate their foundation, Jon Worthington gave them an excellent platform for the final nine games of the regular League One season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It certainly helped that relegation-threatened Crawley Town caught the charitable mood, but the Terriers head into the international break with a fair chunk of the confidence that had evaporated towards the end of previous coach Michael Duff's tenure restored, the momentum and drudgery around them arrested by a 5-1 win that delivered everything Worthington had promised, and quite a lot more.

Often the job of caretaker manager is of "vibes man" to breath life into a demoralised football club. When you are given the coach's job for 10, hopefully 13, games it gets a bit more complicated than that, but Worthington has certainly mastered that part of the brief, and then some.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is nine years since the Terriers last scored five in a game, and this victory – combined with Bolton Wanderers' earlier defeat at home to Stockport County – put them back into the League One play-off places Duff was sacked for dropping out of last week.

Worthington's coaching can be properly judged when his team returns from a fortnight's hard work at Canalside but he could not have done much more so far in the job. It certainly becomes an awful lot easier when players and fans alike believe the team is capable of scoring goals.

Without one at home in 2025, Huddersfield had four of them before the game was even half-an-hour old. Crawley were dreadful, but that was no concern of the Terriers.

When he minded the shop during last season's Championship relegation battle, Worthington led them to a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, a 5-3 defeat at Southampton and a 1-0 win at home to Sunderland – Andre Breitenreiter watched on as he took charge for defeat to Hull City. Even notwithstanding the service he did the club as a midfielder, the 41-year-old was already well in credit with the home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He even gave them a wave when they asked on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, his name was sung an awful lot.

WINNING START: Huddersfield Town's interim manager Jon Worthington (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The way his team started only exaggerated that, as a team built in Duff's pragmatic image had 24 shots on goal, 14 in a pulsating first half. Worthington really had unshackled them.

There were only two-and-three-quarter minutes gone when Joe Taylor, back in the side for the injured Dion Charles, scored his first Town goal since his January debut, and the team's first at home since December 29.

Ruben Roosken's shot was spilt, Callum Marshall's follow-up blocked, and Taylor did the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was two in the ninth minute, when Marshall's shot against a post bounced in off Charlie Barker, denying Taylor the chance of a second.

GOAL: Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson makes it four inside the opening half-hour (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He got only a faint touch on Roosken's delivery three minutes later, sending it wide.

No matter, Crawley were happy to help out.

When Anthony Evans' shot deflected for a 16th-minute corner, it went deep beyond the far post, from where Panutche Camara inexplicably headed it back to Marshall, like him with plenty of space to work in. He half-volleyed in.

It was embarrassing how much time Marshall had to bring a high ball down yards out but with his back to goal, William Radcliffe eventually got across before he could find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLYING START: Huddersfield Town players celebrate Joe Taylor's opening goal (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Huddersfield were unsurprisingly oozing confidence, Josh Ruffels trying his shot from distance but hitting his effort against Barker. Later Matty Pearson back from injury ahead of schedule to help his former Halifax Town team-mate Worthington – would shoot from miles out but that too would hit a defender.

Rosskens poked a lovely Evans pass wide and produced some great skill in a move which ended with a crucial tackle on Marshall.

Inbetween time Radcliffe hit a corner against his own defender to concede the 28th-minute corner Pearson bundled in for the fourth goal.

When the intensity dipped on annd off the field Will Swan headed into Huddersfield's side netting and had a shot deflected wide. Lee Nicholls produced a spectacular dive for the cameras but Camara's shot was never troubling his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably the second half was played a gear or two down, but Roosken still got the maiden Huddersfield goal his performance deserved, driving home after Ben Wiles and Evans played the ball across for him. The Durchman was then instantly substituted to give Neo Eccleston his debut for the club.

It took an excellent tip-over from Joseph Wollacott to stop Marshall scoring another minutes later as arched his neck to a cross. At 4-0 Evans and Brodie Spencer had both forced him into saves.

Crawley substitute Ade Adeyemo took the edge off the party by picking his way through and hitting a shot which ought not to have gone under Nicholls in the fifth added minute, but it was never going to spoil the day.

There is plenty of work ahead for Worthington and his physio team but as foundations go, it could scarcely have been much better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson (Sorensen 60), Spencer, Ruffels; Hodge (Hogg 74), Evans; Marshall, Wiles, Roosken (Eccleston 76); Taylor (Chirewa 60).

Unused substitutes: Chapman, Ladapo, Ayina.

Crawley Town: Wollacott; Barker, Mullarkey, Radcliffe (Anderson 80); Watson, Fraser (Flint 60); Swan (Hepburn-Murphy 60), Camara (Adeyemo HT), Kelly (Quitirna 74); Showunmi, Doyle.

Unused substitutes: John-Jules.