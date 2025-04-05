Chris Wilder slammed his Sheffield United side for being “too ponderous” following their surprise 1-0 defeat to Oxford United.

The Blades were massively fancied to take three points from the relegation-threatened U’s but delivered a lacklustre display at the Kassam Stadium.

Siriki Dembele fired the hosts ahead in the first half and Sheffield United failed to produce a response.

Wilder said: “We played too slow, we were too ponderous, the ball speed wasn’t quick enough from us and allowed them to sit into their shape.

“Then I thought, from a technical point of view, the quality of our players…. we made so many poor decisions in terms of what to do with the ball, and technically poor decisions with loose passing, crosses behind the goal and not playing well as individuals.”

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United fell to a defeat at Oxford United. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While Wilder was disappointed with his side’s performance, he reserved praise for Oxford, a club he managed himself between 2008 and 2014.

He said: “We were up against a team fighting for their life and they stuck it on us with long throws which were massive, and quality at the top of the pitch, and we never really dealt with that.

“We had one or two opportunities before they scored which we should possibly have taken.

“But that’s what happens when you’re up against an opponent you’re expected to beat and the crowd’s vociferous and right behind their team. When they get a goal in front in that situation it becomes a difficult afternoon.

“Gary [Rowett]’s an extremely talented manager and a good operator, and one [goal] was always going to be enough.

“They sat in, the pitch was dry, it was windy, so it wasn’t a fast game from our point of view and we tried to slow it down, which I didn’t enjoy.”

The loss ended Sheffield United’s hopes of creating a new club record of seven successive away wins in the Championship.