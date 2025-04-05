'I didn't see this coming' - Chris Wilder slams 'ponderous' Sheffield United following defeat to Oxford United
The Blades were massively fancied to take three points from the relegation-threatened U’s but delivered a lacklustre display at the Kassam Stadium.
Siriki Dembele fired the hosts ahead in the first half and Sheffield United failed to produce a response.
Wilder said: “We played too slow, we were too ponderous, the ball speed wasn’t quick enough from us and allowed them to sit into their shape.
“Then I thought, from a technical point of view, the quality of our players…. we made so many poor decisions in terms of what to do with the ball, and technically poor decisions with loose passing, crosses behind the goal and not playing well as individuals.”
While Wilder was disappointed with his side’s performance, he reserved praise for Oxford, a club he managed himself between 2008 and 2014.
He said: “We were up against a team fighting for their life and they stuck it on us with long throws which were massive, and quality at the top of the pitch, and we never really dealt with that.
“We had one or two opportunities before they scored which we should possibly have taken.
“But that’s what happens when you’re up against an opponent you’re expected to beat and the crowd’s vociferous and right behind their team. When they get a goal in front in that situation it becomes a difficult afternoon.
“Gary [Rowett]’s an extremely talented manager and a good operator, and one [goal] was always going to be enough.
“They sat in, the pitch was dry, it was windy, so it wasn’t a fast game from our point of view and we tried to slow it down, which I didn’t enjoy.”
The loss ended Sheffield United’s hopes of creating a new club record of seven successive away wins in the Championship.
Wilder said: “It is what it is. There was an opportunity there to gain three points but when you don’t do enough, and full credit to Oxford United and to Gary – they deserved their win – it obviously means an incredible away record comes to an end. I didn’t see this coming.”
