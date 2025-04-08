Middlesbrough are set to host Leeds United for a battle of two promotion-chasing Championship clubs.

It was not long ago that Daniel Farke’s side had a comfortable lead at the top of the table, but the Whites now sit third.

A 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend was a continuation of their recent stutter, which is threatening to undo a lot of good work done over the course of the season.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, sit fifth in the table and are fighting to keep hold of their play-off spot.

Michael Carrick’s men locked horns with Blackburn Rovers in their last outings, defeating Valerien Ismael’s struggling side 2-0.

Leeds and Middlesbrough last met in December, with the former emerging victorious on home turf.

Leeds United and Middlesbrough last locked horns in December. | George Wood/Getty Images

Farke will be without defender Pascal Struijk and although Max Wober returned from injury against Luton, the Austria international is not deemed ready to start.

Despite Leeds’ recent struggles, Carrick is remaining on alert. He said: "The league is a difficult league and you can have results that don’t go your way.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean there is an awful lot wrong, it’s just fine margins at times in this league. Sometimes it can just go against the grain. We’re fully expecting their best version.”

Ahead of a Yorkshire derby at the Riverside, here are all the key TV and streaming details.

Michael Carrick is not reading much into Leeds United's recent struggles. | George Wood/Getty Images

When is Middlesbrough v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 8).

Is Middlesbrough v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Middlesbrough v Leeds United?