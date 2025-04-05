Former Barnsley FC boss faces wrath of Blackburn Rovers fans in defeat to Middlesbrough FC
He was handed the reins at Ewood Park in February following John Eustace’s shock move to relegation-threatened Derby County.
The Blackburn hierarchy handed him a three-and-a-half-year deal, a show of faith in a man who led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021.
Ismael is yet to taste victory as Blackburn boss, with their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last night (April 4) being their fifth consecutive loss.
Boro were two goals to the good within eight minutes, courtesy of efforts from Tommy Conway and Samuel Iling-Junior.
Ismael left the pitch to a chorus of boos, having been subjected to chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.
He said: “I understand [fan frustration]. It’s not like we are happy with the situation. We expected more results.
“I don’t take it personally. I know how it works in football. The coin has two sides. At the minute it is the ugly side but I know the other side of the coin is nice.
“I still believe. I work with the possibilities we have at the minute. It’s not like we have a transfer window in front of us and can just compensate for all the injuries. The focus is on the next game.
“I understand when we are not winning the doubt but I’m not doubting myself. It’s just a tough period for everyone, for myself, my family, but we stick together and focus on what we have to do better.”
Boro boss Michael Carrick, meanwhile, was pleased with a result that boosted his side’s promotion hopes.
He said: “It was an ideal start. You couldn’t really ask for much better than that. I thought it was fantastic, great movement, a great finish from Tommy and we built on that really.
“Credit to Blackburn, they made us work, it was never really dead. One goal would have flipped it so the boys stayed on it, stayed really focused. A third goal would have been ideal to finish it but I’m really happy with that.”
