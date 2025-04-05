Valerien Ismael enjoyed a successful tenure as Barnsley boss but it is not working out for the 49-year-old at Blackburn Rovers.

The Blackburn hierarchy handed him a three-and-a-half-year deal, a show of faith in a man who led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021.

Ismael is yet to taste victory as Blackburn boss, with their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last night (April 4) being their fifth consecutive loss.

Valerien Ismael has had a difficult start to life at Blackburn Rovers. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Boro were two goals to the good within eight minutes, courtesy of efforts from Tommy Conway and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Ismael left the pitch to a chorus of boos, having been subjected to chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

He said: “I understand [fan frustration]. It’s not like we are happy with the situation. We expected more results.

“I don’t take it personally. I know how it works in football. The coin has two sides. At the minute it is the ugly side but I know the other side of the coin is nice.

Valerien Ismael led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“I still believe. I work with the possibilities we have at the minute. It’s not like we have a transfer window in front of us and can just compensate for all the injuries. The focus is on the next game.

“I understand when we are not winning the doubt but I’m not doubting myself. It’s just a tough period for everyone, for myself, my family, but we stick together and focus on what we have to do better.”

Boro boss Michael Carrick, meanwhile, was pleased with a result that boosted his side’s promotion hopes.

