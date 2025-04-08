Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle fans issued with ticket warning ahead of crunch final-day Championship fixture

LEEDS United's final-day Championship opponents Plymouth Argyle have announced a series of restrictions on ticket sales for the crunch meeting at Home Park on Saturday, May 3 (12.30pm).

The game could have huge consequences for Leeds, pitted in an intense three-way fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League alongside Sheffield United and Burnley which has a good chance of going right down to the wire.

Argyle have decided to take steps in order to prevent the scenario of United fans unable to purchase any of their club's allocation for the away section in the Barn Park End potentially gaining access tickets to home supporter areas. An Argyle statement to their supporters read: "Restrictions have been placed on ticket sales for this match, in order to ensure that only home supporters are purchasing tickets in home supporter areas.

"There will be a maximum purchase of one ticket per registered supporter in ALL sale phases, and restrictions will apply on accounts created after 31 July, 2024.

Home Park. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"If your ticketing account was created after 31 July, 2024, you will need to contact the Home Park Ticket Office directly, who will need to see a regular booking history of home games to be able to book your ticket for this match.

"If you wish to upgrade your season-ticket for this fixture, the name of the person who will be using this ticket is required by the Home Park Ticket Office. If the user does not have an account with a regular booking history, then we will not upgrade your ticket for this game.

"All ticketing accounts need accurate information, including address, telephone number and date of birth.

"All season-ticket holders, Evergreen members, and those who can purchase within the general sale phase are reminded that any sale or transfer of tickets to a known away supporter is in breach of the terms and conditions of sale. Anyone found in breach will have their ticketing account suspended, and will be subject to our standards panel investigation.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, after the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers FC and Leeds United FC at Loftus Road on March 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"You can contact the Home Park Ticket Office via phone by calling 01752 907700, or in-person from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday, or 10am to 2pm on non match day Saturdays.

