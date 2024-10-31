Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling has conceded it “hurt” to end his lengthy association with Leeds United.

A firm favourite among fans at Elland Road, Ayling made 268 appearances for the club over the course of seven-and-a-half years.

He had been a regular fixture for the Whites in the Premier League but the emergence of Archie Gray pushed him down the pecking order after relegation to the Championship.

A loan move to Middlesbrough was sanctioned in January, effectively ending his Leeds career with his contract due to expire later in the year. When his Leeds deal came to an end, he joined Middlesbrough on a permanent basis.

Luke Ayling returned to former club Leeds United with Middlesbrough in August. | Tony Johnson

Speaking on the ‘My Mate’s A Footballer’ podcast, Ayling said: "I found it tough to leave at the time that I did. I still felt like I could help the team and get them to where they wanted to go.

"Leaving Leeds hurt then, and to leave the boys I'd spent five, six, seven years with certainly hurt. But it all came down to myself wanting to play football.

“It was either stay there for six months, sit on the bench or even not make the squad, or get out and play some football. I've been given a home at Boro and I'm really enjoying it."

Ayling is enjoying a new lease of life at the Riverside and as one of the club’s senior statesmen, has worn the captain armband on a number of occasions.

The 33-year-old has hailed the influence of Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick in the restoration of his confidence.

He said: "Speaking to someone like Michael and him showing how much he wants me gave me the confidence I needed at the time. My confidence was a bit low - we had just finished in the Premier League and it didn't finish too well. It was a tough 18 months really.