Sheffield United, however, lost ground in the race for Premier League football with a surprise defeat at Plymouth Argyle. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had given the Blades the lead against the relegation-threatened Pilgrims, but the hosts overturned the deficit with goals from Ryan Hardie and Muhamed Tijani.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dented by a 1-0 defeat at Millwall. Bristol City remain in the top six but missed out on two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Queens Park Rangers.

Fourth-placed Sunderland were beaten on home turf by Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion edged past Watford and Sheffield Wednesday lost to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

Portsmouth shared the spoils with Derby County, while the plights of Cardiff City and Luton Town were worsened by defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

The round of Championship fixtures will be completed tonight (April 14), when Hull City host Coventry City. After a hectic weekend of action, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.