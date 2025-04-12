Sheffield Wednesday fans staged a protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri during a drab 1-0 defeat to Oxford United.

Unrest continues to bubble at Hillsborough and a thoroughly underwhelming defeat to a relegation-threatened side did not lift the mood.

Wednesday were wasteful in the final third and paid the price when Sam Long headed the visitors into the lead in the second half.

The early stages could hardly be described as eventful, as both sides kept their guards up and appeared reluctant to trade blows.

It was typical that Wednesday’s best early chance, which Marvin Johnson skewed wide, came as the home fans were readying their protest against Chansiri.

A solid number of the Owls faithful turned their backs on the game for a minute, showing a fairly united front against their owner’s controversy-ridden reign.

Sheffield Wednesday staged a protest against Dejphon Chansiri. | Steve Ellis

Wednesday did eventually start to move through the gears, seemingly jolted into action by a Will Vaulks effort Pierce Charles had to be alert to.

Djeidi Gassama jinked his way into space down the right before firing across goal, only to be denied by Jamie Cumming.

Oxford did threaten to bite back, going close when Cameron Brannagan’s thunderbolt whistled wide of the post.

Back at the other end, Anthony Musaba got on the end of a Yan Valery cross but skewed over the crossbar after badly misjudging the flight of the ball.

Finding the target continued to prove tough for both outfits and Stuart Armstrong blazed over barely a minute after Musaba’s blunder.

Looking to atone for his miss, Musaba embarked on a direct run through the heart of Oxford’s midfield and found space. He unleashed a rasping shot from distance but failed to trouble Cumming between the U’s sticks.

Wednesday continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, although it was clear breaking the deadlock would not prove easy.

Sheffield Wednesday endured a tough afternoon against Oxford United. | Steve Ellis

The longer their control failed to pay off, the more likely it seemed Oxford would manage to get their noses in front. They looked set to do so with half-time approaching, but Tyler Goodrham was thwarted by Pierce Charles.

Brannagan got on the end of the rebound and luckily for the home supporters, the midfielder drilled his half-volley into the ground and saw it bounce harmlessly over.

Valery was the first to threaten after the restart, trying his luck from a tight angle and seeing his strike beaten away by Cumming.

Wednesday’s grip on the game remained tight, yet their lack of composure in the final third remained alarming.

Svante Ingelsson, fresh from the bench, looked certain to score after being fed in the box but blasted over.

Oxford have their Championship status to fight for in the run-in and the precarious nature of their position showed itself in the latter stages.

A shot from Goodrham cannoned off Ihiekwe and the U’s furiously appealed for a penalty, only to see their appeals dismissed.

Michal Helik, a winter window signing from Huddersfield Town, then saw a shot deflected away from danger after capitalising on a Pierce Charles spill.

Oxford’s pressure was rewarded with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, when Long headed home at the back post to break the deadlock.