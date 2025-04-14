Preston North End are reportedly backing away from a deal to sign Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis.

He has since made 43 appearances in all competitions, registering seven goals and three assists. However, despite the frequency of his outings, it appears he may not have a future at Deepdale.

Preston hold an option to make his move permanent but according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, it will not be triggered.

Sam Greenwood is currently on loan at Preston North End from Leeds United. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

If Preston do indeed decide against signing the versatile attacker, it will mark the second consecutive summer in which his loan club have opted against a permanent deal.

Middlesbrough used Greenwood on a regular basis throughout the 2023/24 campaign, but did not strike a long-term agreement when his deal expired.

Reintegration at Elland Road appears unlikely for the former England youth international, especially if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post in October about a potential return to Leeds, Greenwood said: “I am not really thinking about it just yet. I have just got to see what happens and obviously keep my performances up. It is just opportunities.

Sam Greenwood scored his only Leeds United goal against AFC Bournemouth in November 2022. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“If I went back there, it depends if I get those opportunities from the manager. As I say, I haven't really thought about it yet. I have just got to see what happens and focus on the present."

Leeds plucked Greenwood from Arsenal’s academy in 2020 and he was a standout for the Whites at under-23 level.