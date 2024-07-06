Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood has opened up on his second loan move away from the club, which has taken him to Preston North End.

Of all the prospects signed on Victor Orta’s watch, Greenwood was among the most high-profile having been plucked from Arsenal’s academy. He had previously been prised from Sunderland by the Gunners and also had England youth caps on his CV.

Despite early promise, the 22-year-old could not nail down a regular starting spot at Elland Road and has now been loaned out for a second consecutive season.

After a term at Middlesbrough, he will ply his trade at Preston for the duration of the upcoming season. Speaking to Preston’s official website, he said: “I’m over the moon. I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get.

“It’s exactly what I want so I can get settled in – to get a pre-season under my belt and be ready to go for the season.

“It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan [Lowe] wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him.”

Greenwood enjoyed an impressive start to life at Middlesbrough last season, but saw his form nosedive in the second half of the campaign. There had even been talk of Premier League interest in the run-up to the winter window that quickly fizzled out.

The attacking midfielder is relishing the prospect of a full pre-season at Deepdale, having been denied one last summer. When asked how he was feeling about the move, Greenwood said: “Excitement really to meet the boys. To get out there, train with them, and get a good connection with the lads and get ready for the season starting.

“I think it’s perfect timing really so I can get a pre-season under my belt. Last season when I went to Middlesbrough I couldn’t get that in because I was injured in pre-season.