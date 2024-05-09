Middlesbrough have reportedly decided against exercising their option to sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old started the 2023/24 season in the Leeds squad and made a handful of appearances under Daniel Farke. However, in the dying embers of the summer window, he was allowed to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

He made a strong start at the Riverside and in the build-up to the January window, there were reports of Premier League interest in the attacking midfielder. As the campaign progressed, Greenwood’s importance to the Middlesbrough cause waned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough’s season is over, as they missed out on the Championship play-offs with an eighth-placed finish. According to the Northern Echo, they have decided not to activate their option to turn Greenwood’s loan move into a permanent one.

Middlesbrough have reportedly made a decision on Sam Greenwood. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The club are reportedly able to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m. However, the deal is said to have been made complicated by the possibility of a pay rise for Greenwood if Leeds reach the Premier League.

It was recently hinted that Greenwood’s time at Middlesbrough was up, when Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney posted on social media he would “miss” the former Arsenal man.

He now appears set to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training when Leeds begin their preparations for the 2024/25 season. He lined up for Middlesbrough alongside his Leeds teammate Luke Ayling, who joined Michael Carrick’s squad on loan in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad