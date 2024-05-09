Middlesbrough make transfer decision on Leeds United man following end of loan spell

By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2024, 11:23 BST
Middlesbrough have reportedly decided against exercising their option to sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old started the 2023/24 season in the Leeds squad and made a handful of appearances under Daniel Farke. However, in the dying embers of the summer window, he was allowed to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

He made a strong start at the Riverside and in the build-up to the January window, there were reports of Premier League interest in the attacking midfielder. As the campaign progressed, Greenwood’s importance to the Middlesbrough cause waned.

Middlesbrough’s season is over, as they missed out on the Championship play-offs with an eighth-placed finish. According to the Northern Echo, they have decided not to activate their option to turn Greenwood’s loan move into a permanent one.

Middlesbrough have reportedly made a decision on Sam Greenwood. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The club are reportedly able to sign the former England youth international for £1.5m. However, the deal is said to have been made complicated by the possibility of a pay rise for Greenwood if Leeds reach the Premier League.

It was recently hinted that Greenwood’s time at Middlesbrough was up, when Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney posted on social media he would “miss” the former Arsenal man.

He now appears set to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training when Leeds begin their preparations for the 2024/25 season. He lined up for Middlesbrough alongside his Leeds teammate Luke Ayling, who joined Michael Carrick’s squad on loan in January.

The experienced defender is out of contract at Elland this summer and looks set to seek pastures new. He has impressed at the Riverside, although is said to have attracted interest from Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

