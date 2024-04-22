The defender is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer and he does not appear to have a future at his parent club. When he joined Middlesbrough on loan in the January window, he issued an emotional farewell message that suggested he would not be extending his Leeds stay.

He has been a regular fixture in the Middlesbrough side since making the switch to the Riverside, racking up 17 appearances under Michael Carrick. However, he appears to have attracted interest from elsewhere in Yorkshire ahead of the summer.

According to reporter Alan Nixon his Patreon page, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to add Ayling to his ranks in the summer. The 32-year-old is reportedly seen as a potentially key capture for the Blades.

Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Ayling would add a wealth of experience to the Sheffield United squad, having made over 250 appearances for their Yorkshire rivals Leeds. He joined the Whites from Bristol City in 2016, quickly establishing himself as a favourite among the Elland Road faithful.

He was instrumental in helping Leeds seal promotion to the Premier League in 2020, before starring for the club in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa. Boro boss Carrick has remained coy regarding Ayling’s future as the end of his loan deal approaches.

Speaking earlier this month, Carrick said: “In my mind, he’s certainly not up on stage or the shop window in terms of judging him like that [with a future contract in mind].

