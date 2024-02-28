As seasons approach their end, clubs have to decide which of their players will be handed new deals and which will be allowed to move on. The decisions Leeds make will most likely be influenced by their fate in the Championship this term, as promotion often means a new approach is required.

Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw were among those to leave at the end of their contracts last year and there could be more senior exits this summer. Leeds have a vast array of players with deals set to expire, with the list comprised of seasoned professionals and young prospects.

Leeds do have time to hand new deals out and it is entirely possible many of the squad members with months remaining on their contracts are retained. However, long-serving defender Luke Ayling appears to have played his last game for the club.

He joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and issued an emotional farewell statement that suggested his Elland Road days are numbered. Here are the 19 other players with months remaining on their Leeds contracts.

1 . Liam Cooper The Whites captain penned a five-year deal in September 2019.

2 . Cody Drameh The defender, currently out on loan at Birmingham City, signed a four-year deal when he joined the Whites from Fulham in 2020.

3 . Charlie Allen The attacking midfielder was handed a two-year deal at Elland Road in 2022 and is currently out on loan in York City.