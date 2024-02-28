All Sections
BREAKING

The 19 players 'set' to leave Leeds United as time for key contract decisions approaches

Leeds United have some difficult decisions to make in the coming months.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT

As seasons approach their end, clubs have to decide which of their players will be handed new deals and which will be allowed to move on. The decisions Leeds make will most likely be influenced by their fate in the Championship this term, as promotion often means a new approach is required.

Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw were among those to leave at the end of their contracts last year and there could be more senior exits this summer. Leeds have a vast array of players with deals set to expire, with the list comprised of seasoned professionals and young prospects.

Leeds do have time to hand new deals out and it is entirely possible many of the squad members with months remaining on their contracts are retained. However, long-serving defender Luke Ayling appears to have played his last game for the club.

He joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and issued an emotional farewell statement that suggested his Elland Road days are numbered. Here are the 19 other players with months remaining on their Leeds contracts.

The Whites captain penned a five-year deal in September 2019.

1. Liam Cooper

The Whites captain penned a five-year deal in September 2019. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The defender, currently out on loan at Birmingham City, signed a four-year deal when he joined the Whites from Fulham in 2020.

2. Cody Drameh

The defender, currently out on loan at Birmingham City, signed a four-year deal when he joined the Whites from Fulham in 2020. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The attacking midfielder was handed a two-year deal at Elland Road in 2022 and is currently out on loan in York City.

3. Charlie Allen

The attacking midfielder was handed a two-year deal at Elland Road in 2022 and is currently out on loan in York City. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A fan favourite at Elland Road, Dallas has been out injured since April 2022. He last signed a contract at Leeds in 2021, committing to the club for three years.

4. Stuart Dallas

A fan favourite at Elland Road, Dallas has been out injured since April 2022. He last signed a contract at Leeds in 2021, committing to the club for three years. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

