However, it remains unclear as to whether or not he will remain at the Riverside or report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training. The 22-year-old has issued a message of appreciation to Middlesbrough via Instagram and there is nothing peculiar about the post itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message read: “A club full of great people! Staff, teammates and supporters, thank you for this season. Full of ups and downs and I’ve loved every minute, time to rest up and recover.”

Leeds United loaned Sam Greenwood out to Middlesbrough in August 2024. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, fans could be forgiven for reading into a comment left on the post by Hackney. Responding to Greenwood’s message, Hackney said: “Gonna miss you bro.”

The message could of course refer to the break before pre-season but it has left supporters of both Middlesbrough and Leeds pondering whether it could be a hint over Greenwood’s future.

A forward also capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, Greenwood was recruited by Leeds in 2020. He joined from Arsenal, who had plucked him from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially assigned to the club’s under-23 set-up, Greenwood progressed into the first team and went on to make 35 appearances for the Whites. 25 of those outings came in the Premier League, although he was unable to prevent the club slipping out of the top flight last year.