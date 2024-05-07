Hint dropped over future of Leeds United man as Middlesbrough teammate issues message
Greenwood started the 2023/24 season in the Leeds ranks but was allowed to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. It has been widely reported that Middlesbrough hold the option to make the move permanent for a fee of £1.5m.
However, it remains unclear as to whether or not he will remain at the Riverside or report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training. The 22-year-old has issued a message of appreciation to Middlesbrough via Instagram and there is nothing peculiar about the post itself.
The message read: “A club full of great people! Staff, teammates and supporters, thank you for this season. Full of ups and downs and I’ve loved every minute, time to rest up and recover.”
However, fans could be forgiven for reading into a comment left on the post by Hackney. Responding to Greenwood’s message, Hackney said: “Gonna miss you bro.”
The message could of course refer to the break before pre-season but it has left supporters of both Middlesbrough and Leeds pondering whether it could be a hint over Greenwood’s future.
A forward also capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, Greenwood was recruited by Leeds in 2020. He joined from Arsenal, who had plucked him from Sunderland.
Initially assigned to the club’s under-23 set-up, Greenwood progressed into the first team and went on to make 35 appearances for the Whites. 25 of those outings came in the Premier League, although he was unable to prevent the club slipping out of the top flight last year.
Since joining Middlesbrough on loan, he has amassed 38 appearances and scored five goals.
