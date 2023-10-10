All Sections
Middlesbrough 'have £1.5m option' to land Leeds United's former Arsenal prospect when season ends

Middlesbrough reportedly have the option of signing Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood for £1.5m at the end of the season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST

The versatile attacker is currently on loan at the Riverside, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

He netted his first goal for the club at the weekend, helping Middlesbrough brush aside his boyhood club Sunderland.

As per The Athletic, Middlesbrough have the option to turn his loan move into a permanent switch at the end of the season.

Sam Greenwood slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesSam Greenwood slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Greenwood joined Leeds in 2020, making the move from Arsenal and initially linking up with what was then known as the under-23 side.

After impressing at youth level, he was drafted into the first-team. He found favour under Jesse Marsch, although was deployed as a midfielder.

He opened his Premier League account last November, scoring in a frantic 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Greenwood appeared as a substitute in Leeds’ Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City in August, an outing that may prove to have been his last for the Whites.

