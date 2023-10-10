Middlesbrough reportedly have the option of signing Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood for £1.5m at the end of the season.

The versatile attacker is currently on loan at the Riverside, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

He netted his first goal for the club at the weekend, helping Middlesbrough brush aside his boyhood club Sunderland.

As per The Athletic, Middlesbrough have the option to turn his loan move into a permanent switch at the end of the season.

Sam Greenwood slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Greenwood joined Leeds in 2020, making the move from Arsenal and initially linking up with what was then known as the under-23 side.

After impressing at youth level, he was drafted into the first-team. He found favour under Jesse Marsch, although was deployed as a midfielder.

He opened his Premier League account last November, scoring in a frantic 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth.