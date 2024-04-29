Sheffield United have been credited with interest in the defender, who boasts a wealth of experience at EFL level. However, they are not the only club said to have an eye on the Arsenal academy graduate.

Sheffield United are said to have competition for Leeds United stalwart Luke Ayling. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Birmingham are prepared to battle the Blades for Ayling’s signature in the summer. The report claims Birmingham are a genuine option for Ayling, who won promotion from the Championship with Leeds in 2020.

He has impressed under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, racking up six assists for the club over the course of 18 appearances. Carrick was coy on Ayling’s future earlier this month, claiming the defender is not “up on stage”.