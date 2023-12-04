The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first few months of the current campaign, having left Elland Road for the Riverside in August. He has scored four goals in 13 Championship outings under Michael Carrick, who has been impressed by the former Arsenal youngster.

According to TEAMtalk, he is being monitored by Premier League clubs West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford. Championship promotion-chasers Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be keeping an eye on his progress.

Reports have suggested Middlesbrough have the option to make Greenwood’s loan move permanent for a fee of £1.5m. However, securing his services may prove tricky if interest emerges from the top flight.

Speaking about Greenwood ahead of the recent meeting between Leeds and Middlesbrough, Whites boss Farke said: “We were not just thinking selfishly to keep him. Although we know it’s difficult for him to get minutes (at Leeds), it’s important he develops. No regrets, you want a player to do well.

"He has the chance to look back on the season as a really good loan and if he does this, perfect. The main topic is he doesn’t score against us, this won’t happen and he won’t in the second leg.