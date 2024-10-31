Preston North End loanee Sam Greenwood has remained coy regarding the possibility of a return to Leeds United.

The attacking midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road and was allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan last season.

He was once again allowed to depart for the 2024/25 campaign, linking up with Preston. Reports have indicated the Lilywhites have an option to buy Greenwood at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has found regular minutes at Deepdale but has stopped short of ruling out a return to Elland Road.

Sam Greenwood is on loan at Preston North End from Leeds United. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

As reported by the Lancashire Post, he said: “I am not really thinking about it just yet. I have just got to see what happens and obviously keep my performances up. It is just opportunities.

“If I went back there, it depends if I get those opportunities from the manager. As I say, I haven't really thought about it yet. I have just got to see what happens and focus on the present."

Greenwood was signed in the dying embers of Ryan Lowe’s reign but is now under the management of former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom.

He said: “All the lads are brilliant and the manager is top, so yeah, I am loving it. It is a good group and we are all really close. We have banter every day, play games and stuff, so yeah, I love it."

Greenwood was nurtured within Sunderland’s youth system before being prised away from the Black Cats by Arsenal in 2018.

He left the Gunners two years later, joining Leeds as part of their youth recruitment drive spearheaded by Victor Orta.

Despite signing as a forward, Greenwood found himself deployed as a central midfielder during Jesse Marsch’s tenure at Elland Road.