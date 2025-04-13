Doubted and decried with disrespectful regularity, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke knows a thing or two about promotions.

Farke has won the Championship twice with Norwich City, and gone up three times in German football.

When he said in the Luton Town press room he thought Leeds had won a "good point" at Kenilworth Road, it felt like he was in a minority, possibly even of one.

But three Sheffield United defeats and two Leeds wins later, guess what? It turns out he knows what he is talking about.

He was far too shrewd to say out loud that Saturday was decisive in the Championship promotion race, but his demeanour on a triumphant lap of honour after an unnecessarily uncomfortable 2-1 victory over Preston North End spoke volumes.

Inside the stadium he called the three points "priceless" over and over. He previously stated his "100 per cent" conviction Leeds will be promoted this season and doubled, trebled and quadrupled down on it when asked did he really mean that?

Maybe we should start listening.

Promotion races are not run in isolation and it was not just about Leeds' win, but Sheffield United apparently losing their heads amidst scuffles in the Home Park tunnel after Plymouth Argyle turned a 1-0 loss into a wounding 2-1 win.

JOY: Leeds United fans celebrate at the final whistle (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Recent results have lured us into attaching greater significance than was ever there. But.

Jelly-legged at Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers, shaky against Swansea City, outmuscled in the decisive moment at Luton, Leeds played with a goalkeeper in Karl Darlow who – one brainwave apart – oozed reassurance, a full-back in Jayden Bogle whose adventure was not curbed by fear of failure, a winger in Manor Solomon who emphatically put a bad day in Bedfordshire behind him, and a crowd who underlined why Leeds have easily the division's best home record.

Farke spoke of a "big force" that can propel Leeds to greater heights. On Saturday you could really feel it.

This was why watching on the telly will never beat being in a stadium.

CELEBRATION TIME: Leeds United players enjoy Manor Solomon's opening goal (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Farke used it as a motivation for his players to win promotion in front of a full Elland Road. Leeds have not done it since 2010 or properly celebrated winning top-flight football there since 1990. The party-planners need to start making tentative ideas.

This being Leeds, the players still injected a pinch of drama.

Having taken crosses with such assurance and saved well from former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, Darlow punched the ball outside his area after 72 minutes.

"Perhaps Karl wanted to create a bit of suspense," smirked Farke, but Whiteman's free-kick hit Brenden Aaronson in the wall.

REASSURING: Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow punches the ball (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

And then there were the misses. So many misses.

"We should have scored six or seven," Farke rightly argued.

Ahead inside six minutes through Solomon’s wonderful finish, as per, Leeds failed to go for the throat. Perhaps Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s own curler, seconds after the restart as Junior Firpo stood off, was the kick up the bum they needed. Soon Solomon crossed for Bogle to score.

But the third never came.

David Cornell saved from Willy Gnonto, but keeping out Aaronson set up a sitter of a header put wide. Gnonto missed in the second half, a Solomon shot deflected for a corner.

Mainly, though, it was Piroe – wide after Bogle's gorgeous dinked pass, blocked when Aaronson touched the ball to him, swinging at a Gnonto pass but missing the goal, unable to convert when Aaronson played him through, hitting the bar from a Solomon cross, unable to contort his neck just right to Bogle's cross

HEAD BOY: Ethan Ampadu (right) keeps the ball away from Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Desperation is normally dangerous, but Elland Road channelled it – willing Leeds on, rather than expressing frustration.

"We always talk about it," said Solomon. "It gives you more energy.

"Elland Road is a special stadium, a special atmosphere, and when the fans are buzzing like that, it's an amazing feeling."

As Farke pointed out, it can be a weapon not just a pleasure.

"We can develop a big force if they are behind us and help us," he argued. "You could feel on such a day it could be really crucial.

"Sometimes when we are not there with the best result the disappointment comes out a bit – not for negative reasons, just because everyone cares so much about the club.

"But when it really counts – and the sense was in the stadium that it could be a really, really important step – and everyone gives everything to fight for this Leeds United shirt this stadium can develop an energy like nowhere else.

"You could sense a bit what it means if we can celebrate together a really special achievement with our supporters.

"We had a little taste how it could feel but we're not there yet."

He is right, of course, but they moved a long way in seven days.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto (Bamford 80), Aaronson (Schmidt 80), Solomon (Byram 90+5); Piroe. Unused substitutes: Meslier, Ramazani, Joseph, Guilavogui, Debayo, Wober.

Preston North End: Cornell; Storey (Porteous 64(, Gibson, Hughes (Lindsay 87); Kesler-Hayden, Thordason (Carroll 87), Whiteman, Meghoma (Keane 80); Brady (Riis 64); Osmajic, Frokjær-Jensen. Unused substitutes: Evans, Bauer, Mawene, Stowell.