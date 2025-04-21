Ethan Ampadu sets Leeds United title target amid Elland Road celebrations with Burnley battle ahead

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 20:15 BST
Ethan Ampadu has challenged Leeds United to lift the Championship title following confirmation of automatic promotion.

The Whites will play Premier League football next season, with Sheffield United’s loss to Burnley having sent Leeds up.

Daniel Farke’s side had completed their task earlier on in the day in style, dismantling Stoke City in a 6-0 demolition.

Ampadu has played a key role for the Whites this season, serving as captain and starring in both midfield and defence.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has the Championship title in his sights.
Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has the Championship title in his sights. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Speaking to Sky Sports in the midst of the promotion celebrations at Elland Road, Ampadu said: “[It has been] a little bit tiring. Friday-Monday’s never easy, so a little bit tiring.

“I can’t sum up the words to be honest with you. [It has been] a lot of waiting around, we didn’t know what was going to happen in this game. Obviously, it’s gone our way today, so it’s a really enjoyable moment.”

Daniel Farke’s side are level on points with Burnley with just two games remaining for each side.

When asked if Leeds are already thinking about winning the title, the 24-year-old said: “Of course - as I’m sure Burnley are. There’s two teams that want to go win the league and we’re on level points at the minute.

Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City.
Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Our performance today hopefully gives us a big boost, as I’m sure their victory today will. It’s an endurance. There’s two more to go, so let’s try and do it.”

The Wales international was already in the swing of celebrations when the interview was conducted, telling Sky: “I think I’ve had a little bit too much already - my throat’s gone already. I’m not sure how I’m sounding, but we’ll definitely enjoy today. “

Leeds United player ratings following 6-0 rout of Stoke City

