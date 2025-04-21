Leeds United promoted: Premier League awaits Whites and Burnley as Sheffield United resigned to play-offs

Published 21st Apr 2025, 19:31 BST
Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed - but Sheffield United have been consigned to a place in the Championship play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s side completed a stunning 6-0 rout of Stoke City earlier today (April 21), moving to the brink of the promised land.

A win or a draw for Burnley against Sheffield United later in the day was required to send Leeds up and the Clarets edged the Blades out in a 2-1 victory.

Leeds and Burnley will now battle it out for the Championship title over their next two games, while Sheffield United will look to build momentum ahead of the end-of-season knockout competition.

It looks set to be a thrilling fight for the crown too, with the Whites and Clarets level on 94 points.

A 6-0 win over Stoke City pushed Leeds United to the brink of promotion - which has since been sealed.
Leeds last sealed promotion in 2020, winning the Championship title during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Covid-19 restrictions meant Leeds fans were not present for the games that got the club over the line.

Three years in the top flight followed, with Leeds tumbling out in 2023 after a turbulent campaign. Farke was handed the reins in the summer that followed, tasked with overseeing a rebuild in LS11.

Daniel Farke has steered Leeds United into the Premier League.
He steered the club into the play-off final last season, only to see Southampton emerge victorious in a tense Wembley battle.

Key figures were lost in the aftermath of the Wembley heartbreak, as Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville were sold to the Premier League.

However, the club reacted with some shrewd signings of their own to give Farke the resources required for another promotion tilt.

Less than 12 months on, Southampton have been relegated back to the second tier and Leeds have regained their Premier League status.

Leeds players remained at Elland Road after their victory over Stoke and have already started the celebrations.

