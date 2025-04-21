Manager Daniel Farke promised to be the "first on the table" after Leeds United clinched promotion back to the Premier League following two years away.

Farke, whose side were beaten in the Championship play-off final at the end of his first season at Elland Road, promised to enjoy the celebrations to the full, but added his players will have stopped partying in plenty of time for their next game, at home to Bristol City seven days later, as they look to close out the title.

"I normally celebrate with cake and coffee on the sofa because I'm at an age where I'm pretty tired after a game," said Farke, his eyes barely straying from the media room television showing the first half from Turf Moor as he spoke to the media.

"When I was younger, as a player I was able to celebrate a proper win.

"Now I'm just happy when I don't have to speak at all and I can watch a little golf on the sofa.

"If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won't be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.

"Normally I like to speak about the next training session and be disicplined but believe me, I will be the first on the table, you can be sure."

CELEBRATIONS: Daniel Farke watches on as Ethan Ampadu (right) tackles Stoke City's Junior Tchamadeu (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Leeds blew Stoke away in a first half which saw Joel Piroe score four goals and his team five. Willy Gnonto joined Junior Firpo on the scoresheet in a second half in which 16-year-old Harry Gray, the latest from the club's famous family dynasty, make his debut as an 85th-minute substitute.

Leeds now have two games to secure the title. They are ahead of Burnley on goal difference.

Sheffield United and Burnley both play before Leeds' penultimate game.

