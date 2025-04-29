Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town midfielder lands first permanent manager gig
The 36-year-old has been building towards a career off the pitch of late and took on a player-coach role with non-league outfit Matlock Town in October.
He later took the reins as caretaker boss when the Gladiators relieved former Rotherham United defender Ryan Cresswell of his duties.
Clayton has since overseen two wins, three draws and two defeats, doing enough to become Matlock’s permanent player-manager.
He has a rebuilding job on his hands, with the club having been relegated from the Northern Premier League Premier Division due to the fielding of an ineligible player.
"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the club forward,” he told the club’s website. "I see this as a great chance to build something really, really good. As a club we have everything in place to achieve something great and go on an amazing journey together.
"I always knew the next step for me personally was being a coach/manager and this last month has only confirmed that in my own mind. I love the responsibility and all the challenges the role has brought forward so far.
"We are already working tirelessly to keep the players we want and recruit the players we need to take this club to where we believe it should be.
"To the fans, we are going to need you more than ever to help get our club back where it should be and beyond. Let's regroup as a club and town take the recent disappointment on the chin and go on an amazing journey together."
Matlock will compete in the eighth tier of English football next season but will be led by a man with experience of much higher levels.
A product of Manchester City’s academy, Clayton has spent the bulk of his career in Yorkshire. Spells with Leeds and Huddersfield followed his Manchester City exit, before Clayton enjoyed six years on the books at Middlesbrough.
He left the Riverside for Birmingham City in 2020 but was soon back in Yorkshire for stints with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
The midfielder initially dropped into the non-league pyramid with Rochdale, later having a spell at Liversedge before joining Matlock.
