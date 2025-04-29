Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton has landed his first permanent role in management.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old has been building towards a career off the pitch of late and took on a player-coach role with non-league outfit Matlock Town in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton has since overseen two wins, three draws and two defeats, doing enough to become Matlock’s permanent player-manager.

Adam Clayton represented Middlesbrough between 2014 and 2020. | Simon Hulme

He has a rebuilding job on his hands, with the club having been relegated from the Northern Premier League Premier Division due to the fielding of an ineligible player.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the club forward,” he told the club’s website. "I see this as a great chance to build something really, really good. As a club we have everything in place to achieve something great and go on an amazing journey together.

"I always knew the next step for me personally was being a coach/manager and this last month has only confirmed that in my own mind. I love the responsibility and all the challenges the role has brought forward so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are already working tirelessly to keep the players we want and recruit the players we need to take this club to where we believe it should be.

"To the fans, we are going to need you more than ever to help get our club back where it should be and beyond. Let's regroup as a club and town take the recent disappointment on the chin and go on an amazing journey together."

Matlock will compete in the eighth tier of English football next season but will be led by a man with experience of much higher levels.

Adam Clayton represented Leeds United between 2010 and 2012. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Clayton has spent the bulk of his career in Yorkshire. Spells with Leeds and Huddersfield followed his Manchester City exit, before Clayton enjoyed six years on the books at Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the Riverside for Birmingham City in 2020 but was soon back in Yorkshire for stints with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.