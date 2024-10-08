Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough man joins non-league club as player-coach
The 35-year-old is a well-travelled professional and represented an array of Yorkshire clubs during his EFL career.
As well as turning out for Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, Clayton donned the colours of Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
He dropped into the non-league pyramid with a move to Rochdale last year, before going on to enjoy a spell at Yorkshire-based Liversedge. After a brief stint with the club, he has joined seventh-tier Matlock in a dual role.
The move has reunited Clayton with Matlock assistant Jonathan Rimmington, who he worked under at eighth-tier Liversedge.
In a statement, Matlock said: “With over 500 appearances across the English pyramid, the addition of Adam will bring leadership and experience to a relatively young Gladiators midfield.”
Clayton was nurtured within Manchester City’s youth system, but failed to make a first-team breakthrough amid an influx of high-profile stars. He found senior opportunities at Leeds, making 50 appearances for the Whites before departing for Huddersfield.
After two years as a Terrier, Clayton was snapped up by Middlesbrough and was a stalwart over the course of six years at the Riverside.
The curtain came down on his Middlesbrough spell in 2020, and stints at Birmingham City, Doncaster and Bradford followed before his foray into the semi-professional game.
