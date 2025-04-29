Newcastle United midfielder 'a potential target' for Leeds United ahead of Premier League campaign
Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after two years away, having reached a points tally third-placed Sheffield United cannot catch up to.
The Whites have been cruising towards the finishing line, thumping Stoke City 6-0 and Bristol City 4-0 across their last two games.
However, the size of the challenge ahead cannot be underestimated and Leeds must be shrewd with their summer business to avoid an immediate relegation.
According to The i, Longstaff is a player Leeds could look to add to their ranks before the beginning of the 2025/26 season.
The 27-year-old is a product of Newcastle’s academy who made his first-team debut in August 2018. He has since amassed over 200 appearances for the Magpies, although he has been limited to just eight league starts this term.
A throwback of a central midfielder in some respects, Longstaff is a box-to-box player adept in performing attacking and defensive duties.
His experience of the top flight could prove useful for Leeds, who are likely to require some nous in the promised land.
Reports have indicated Leeds want to rely heavily on data to drive their recruitment plans, while The I have suggested Farke seems to believe more battle-hardened figures are required.
Longstaff is a player who could satisfy both beliefs, therefore may prove an ideal addition to the Elland Road ranks.
He would be joining the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka in the central midfield department, with Joe Rothwell’s future uncertain as the expiry of his loan deals draws closer.
