Leeds United boosted their hopes of being crowned champions of the Championship with a 4-0 win over Bristol City.

Daniel Farke’s side did not hit the Robins for six, but it was a performance arguably as impressive as the one served up against Stoke City.

Liam Manning’s men have promotion ambitions but found gaining a foothold in the game a nearly impossible task.

Ao Tanka fired the hosts into the lead in the first half and the advantage was added to by Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani after the break.

There was a party atmosphere as Leeds United defeated Bristol City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The season will end with a trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday (May 3) and not only could Leeds lift the Championship trophy, they could reach the 100-point mark.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Elland Road.

Karl Darlow - Another steady day at the office for the man between the sticks. One hairy moment where he flew out and failed to gather the ball aside, steady. 7

Jayden Bogle - The marauding right-back quite clearly has confidence flowing through his veins. Dived in on Haydon Roberts in the first half but it was his only serious lapse. 8

Joe Rodon - A wonderfully commanding display in the heart of defence. Expertly shepherded Nahki Wells wide to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation in the first half. 8

Ethan Ampadu - Incredibly assured. Made a crunching tackle to spare Darlow’s blushes. 8

Junior Firpo - The ideal blend of adventurous and dependable. Provided a lovely assist for the third and if it was an Elland Road farewell, it was a fitting one. 9

Ao Tanaka - The reported £3m paid for his services looks paltrier by the day. Effervescent throughout and even opened the scoring with a forward’s finish. 9

Ao Tanaka opened the scoring for Leeds United. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ilia Gruev - Progressive with his passing and dominant as part of a midfield two with Tanaka. 8

Wilfried Gnonto - Looked to be trying too hard at times and picked the wrong option too frequently in the first half. Kept his cool to double Leeds’ lead after the break and looked better after finding the net. 7

Brenden Aaronson - The industrious playmaker delivered some flashy moments, as well as some frustrating ones. Bright for spells. 7

Manor Solomon - Once he settled into the game, there was no stopping him. Floated a peach of a cross in for Tanaka’s opener. 8

Joel Piroe - Dropped in and out of the game and had the misfortune of accidentally blocking a Leeds shot or two. On the flip side, made some really intelligent runs and played a mesmerising pass to release Gnonto for the second goal. 8

Substitutes

Patrick Bamford - Linked play effectively and had a role in Ramazani’s first goal. 7

Largie Ramazani - Scored with his first touch and then made it a brace in the dying embers. A big evening for the winger, who has not been a regular fixture in the run-in. 8

Mateo Joseph - N/A

Josuha Guilavogui - N/A