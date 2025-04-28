Patrick Bamford has put £5,000 behind the bar at The Old Peacock pub near Leeds United’s Elland Road home.

Leeds are set to host Bristol City tonight (April 28) for their final home game of the 2024/25 campaign. It will also be the club’s first fixture since they clinched promotion to the Premier League.

Fans will be able to enjoy some free pre-match drinks, with Bamford having generously donated money to the popular pub.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page read: “Big gesture from a big fan favourite! Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has generously put £5,000 behind the bar to buy all Leeds supporters their first pre-match drink at The Old Peacock ahead of today’s clash against Bristol City.

“A true show of appreciation for the fans - enjoy, raise a glass, and let’s get behind the lads!”

Bamford is not the first to have put money behind The Old Peacock’s bar, with his former teammate Liam Cooper having done so in January.

Bamford has been on the books at Elland Road since 2018 and was part of the club’s previous promotion celebrations in 2020.

He has amassed over 200 appearances for the Whites, although injury has limited his action this term.