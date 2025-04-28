Patrick Bamford puts £5,000 behind bar of popular pub near Elland Road ahead of Leeds United v Bristol City
Leeds are set to host Bristol City tonight (April 28) for their final home game of the 2024/25 campaign. It will also be the club’s first fixture since they clinched promotion to the Premier League.
Fans will be able to enjoy some free pre-match drinks, with Bamford having generously donated money to the popular pub.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page read: “Big gesture from a big fan favourite! Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has generously put £5,000 behind the bar to buy all Leeds supporters their first pre-match drink at The Old Peacock ahead of today’s clash against Bristol City.
“A true show of appreciation for the fans - enjoy, raise a glass, and let’s get behind the lads!”
Bamford is not the first to have put money behind The Old Peacock’s bar, with his former teammate Liam Cooper having done so in January.
Bamford has been on the books at Elland Road since 2018 and was part of the club’s previous promotion celebrations in 2020.
He has amassed over 200 appearances for the Whites, although injury has limited his action this term.
The England-capped marksman made his return from a lay-off last month and has looked bright across his recent string of cameo appearances.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.