Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford led fans into an X-rated song aimed at Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder during promotion celebrations.

Fans descended on Elland Road on Easter Monday to celebrate confirmation of Leeds’ Premier League status being regained.

A 6-0 win over Stoke City had taken them to the brink earlier in the day, but it was Sheffield United’s loss to Burnley later in the day that officially sent the Whites up.

Leeds players remained at Elland Road to watch the action unfold at Turf Moor, later heading out to celebrate promotion with the supporters gathered outside.

Players took it in turns to lead chants and Bamford opted to lead fans into a rendition of ‘Wilder is a w****r’, a video doing the rounds on social media has shown.

When Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League ahead of Leeds in 2019, it was Wilder who was aiming a dig at Bamford.

He said: "We've had one defeat in 13 and I've got muppets from Leeds talking about the pressure being on us.

"Bamford and [Adam] Forshaw and a couple of others. It's over to you and this, that and the other.

"They got beat seven times since Christmas. We've been beaten once. We've set it up from Christmas to be in the race and we've steamrolled it.

"After the international break, two points a game. That's promotion form right the way through in the pressure part of the season.”