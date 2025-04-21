Leeds United promoted: 13 pictures of Elland Road celebrations as supporters descend on stadium

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 21:08 BST
Leeds United fans have descended upon Elland Road to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have two games left to play but already know they will be playing in the top flight next term. The Whites clinched promotion in style, defeating Stoke City 6-0 before watching Burnley defeat Sheffield United to seal their fate.

The Leeds squad stayed at Elland Road after their fixture, watching the battle between the Clarets and the Blades and celebrating post-match.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke said: "If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won't be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.

"Normally I like to speak about the next training session and be disciplined but believe me, I will be the first on the table, you can be sure."

Here are 13 pictures of Leeds fans celebrating outside Elland Road. Can you spot yourself?

There is a sea of white, yellow and blue outside Elland Road.

1. Leeds United's promotion celebrations

There is a sea of white, yellow and blue outside Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The party has started at Elland Road.

2. Leeds United's promotion celebrations

The party has started at Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
A huge crowd has descended on Elland Road.

3. Leeds United's promotion celebrations

A huge crowd has descended on Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Leeds United were last promoted in 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

4. Leeds United's promotion celebrations

Leeds United were last promoted in 2020, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkePremier LeagueSheffield UnitedStoke CityBladesBurnley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice