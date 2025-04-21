The Leeds squad stayed at Elland Road after their fixture, watching the battle between the Clarets and the Blades and celebrating post-match.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke said: "If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won't be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.

"Normally I like to speak about the next training session and be disciplined but believe me, I will be the first on the table, you can be sure."

Here are 13 pictures of Leeds fans celebrating outside Elland Road. Can you spot yourself?

1 . Leeds United's promotion celebrations There is a sea of white, yellow and blue outside Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United's promotion celebrations The party has started at Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United's promotion celebrations A huge crowd has descended on Elland Road. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales