Daniel Farke’s side have two games left to play but already know they will be playing in the top flight next term. The Whites clinched promotion in style, defeating Stoke City 6-0 before watching Burnley defeat Sheffield United to seal their fate.
The Leeds squad stayed at Elland Road after their fixture, watching the battle between the Clarets and the Blades and celebrating post-match.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke said: "If there is really something to celebrate, believe me I will be a fire beast and it won't be cheesecake and coffee, there will be some other drinks.
"Normally I like to speak about the next training session and be disciplined but believe me, I will be the first on the table, you can be sure."
Here are 13 pictures of Leeds fans celebrating outside Elland Road. Can you spot yourself?
