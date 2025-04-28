Hull City could reportedly face a significant stumbling block in any efforts to re-sign Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old was out of the picture at Elland Road but has found regular action at the MKM Stadium since his January loan switch.

He has been a shining light during a tough time for the Tigers, who could be relegated to the third tier of English football on Saturday (May 3).

Gelhardt appears set for another move away from Leeds in the summer, with his parent club’s promotion hardly likely to have boosted his hopes of action.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Hull may find it difficult to strike a second deal if they pursue one.

Gelhardt will reportedly see his pay increase as a result of Leeds’ promotion, which could lead to the Whites wanting a larger contribution from a loan club.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Sunderland loanee, who has hinted he may not be back in the Leeds ranks next season.

"I wasn't playing at Leeds,” he told Hull Live. “Now I've got a taste of football. I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football.

“I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football."