Hull City loanee Joe Gelhardt drops major hint over future as Leeds United return nears
The 22-year-old was far down the pecking order at Elland Road when he was loaned to Hull in the winter window.
It was a move that has breathed life into his career, with the versatile attacker enjoying regular minutes in Hull’s battle for survival.
Gelhardt has insisted he does not want to go back to being a squad player next term, suggesting he may not be reintegrated into the Leeds squad for next season.
He told Hull Live: "I wasn't playing at Leeds, and now I've got a taste of football. I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football.
“I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football."
Tigers boss Ruben Selles would like to see Gelhardt back at the MKM Stadium next season, but it does not appear implausible that clubs will queue up to land the former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland man.
It also remains unclear whether Leeds would be open to a sale, or whether they would be open to sanctioning another loan exit.
A second wind at Elland Road does not appear particularly likely, especially with the Whites set for a return to the Premier League.
Gelhardt, who has scored five goals in 18 appearances for Hull, said: “I do love it here, getting minutes and whatnot, so I don't know what's going to happen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.