Former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ryan Mason is reportedly wanted to fill the head coach vacancy at West Bromwich Albion.

With two games of their Championship season remaining, the Baggies have relieved Tony Mowbray of his duties as boss.

The decision was made with the club’s play-off dreams shattered and club stalwart James Morrison is now at the helm on a temporary basis.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Mason is wanted to fill the vacancy created by Mowbray’s exit.

Ryan Mason ended his playing career at Hull City. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 33-year-old is currently employed by Tottenham Hotspur, where is an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team.

He has previously led Spurs on an interim basis, although has never held a permanent role in management. There was talk of interest from Anderlecht earlier in the season, but an appointment did not materialise.

Mason represented Spurs as a player and was loaned to Doncaster on three occasions while cutting his teeth in North London.

Ryan Mason works closely with Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He returned to Yorkshire as a more seasoned professional, making 20 appearances for Hull before a fractured skull forced him into early retirement.

If he does land the Baggies job, he would have a mammoth task on his hands. West Brom have repeatedly missed out on promotion since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021 and some senior figures appear set to leave.