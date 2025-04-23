West Brom next manager: Former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers man 'top' of Championship club's wanted list
With two games of their Championship season remaining, the Baggies have relieved Tony Mowbray of his duties as boss.
The decision was made with the club’s play-off dreams shattered and club stalwart James Morrison is now at the helm on a temporary basis.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Mason is wanted to fill the vacancy created by Mowbray’s exit.
The 33-year-old is currently employed by Tottenham Hotspur, where is an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team.
He has previously led Spurs on an interim basis, although has never held a permanent role in management. There was talk of interest from Anderlecht earlier in the season, but an appointment did not materialise.
Mason represented Spurs as a player and was loaned to Doncaster on three occasions while cutting his teeth in North London.
He returned to Yorkshire as a more seasoned professional, making 20 appearances for Hull before a fractured skull forced him into early retirement.
If he does land the Baggies job, he would have a mammoth task on his hands. West Brom have repeatedly missed out on promotion since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021 and some senior figures appear set to leave.
Before his dismissal, Mowbray suggested Leeds United-linked playmaker Grady Diangana and ex-Rotherham United man John Swift are on their way out.
