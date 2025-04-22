Leeds United and Wolves-linked playmaker set to become free agent as West Brom admission made

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
Leeds United-linked playmaker Grady Diangana appears set to be available as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Both Leeds and Wolves were recently credited with interest in the 27-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger.

He has been under contract at West Bromwich Albion since 2020, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It appears his days at The Hawthorns are numbered, as Tony Mowbray claimed Diangana would be seeking pastures new before he was axed as Baggies boss.

Grady Diangana looks set to depart West Bromwich Albion. Grady Diangana looks set to depart West Bromwich Albion.
Grady Diangana looks set to depart West Bromwich Albion. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He told Birmingham World: “I like footballers like Grady. I hear the stories that he was amazing when he first came, like, 'wow, what a footballer who helped this team and dragged it up by himself almost to get promotion'.

“Then there’s, ‘oh, he’s dipped off a bit, does he show the same love?’. I think he’s a wonderful football player, but he’s one who won’t be here next year.”

John Swift, formerly of Rotherham United, also appears set to move on when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
John Swift also appears set for a West Bromwich Albion exit. John Swift also appears set for a West Bromwich Albion exit.
John Swift also appears set for a West Bromwich Albion exit. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Mowbray said: “I just hope we get the recruitment right so we can have footballers who can take the place of a Diangana and a Swift and these footballers who want to play with the ball.”

West Brom are set to be led into their final two league games by club stalwart James Morrison, although a top-six finish is now effectively impossible.

MORE: Manchester City's £45m signing 'interested' in joining Leeds United

Related topics:West BromWolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice