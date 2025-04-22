Leeds United and Wolves-linked playmaker set to become free agent as West Brom admission made
Both Leeds and Wolves were recently credited with interest in the 27-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger.
He has been under contract at West Bromwich Albion since 2020, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.
It appears his days at The Hawthorns are numbered, as Tony Mowbray claimed Diangana would be seeking pastures new before he was axed as Baggies boss.
He told Birmingham World: “I like footballers like Grady. I hear the stories that he was amazing when he first came, like, 'wow, what a footballer who helped this team and dragged it up by himself almost to get promotion'.
“Then there’s, ‘oh, he’s dipped off a bit, does he show the same love?’. I think he’s a wonderful football player, but he’s one who won’t be here next year.”
John Swift, formerly of Rotherham United, also appears set to move on when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season.
Mowbray said: “I just hope we get the recruitment right so we can have footballers who can take the place of a Diangana and a Swift and these footballers who want to play with the ball.”
West Brom are set to be led into their final two league games by club stalwart James Morrison, although a top-six finish is now effectively impossible.
