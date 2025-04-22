Leeds United-linked playmaker Grady Diangana appears set to be available as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Both Leeds and Wolves were recently credited with interest in the 27-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger.

He has been under contract at West Bromwich Albion since 2020, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

It appears his days at The Hawthorns are numbered, as Tony Mowbray claimed Diangana would be seeking pastures new before he was axed as Baggies boss.

Grady Diangana looks set to depart West Bromwich Albion. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He told Birmingham World: “I like footballers like Grady. I hear the stories that he was amazing when he first came, like, 'wow, what a footballer who helped this team and dragged it up by himself almost to get promotion'.

“Then there’s, ‘oh, he’s dipped off a bit, does he show the same love?’. I think he’s a wonderful football player, but he’s one who won’t be here next year.”

John Swift, formerly of Rotherham United, also appears set to move on when the curtain comes down on the 2024/25 season.

John Swift also appears set for a West Bromwich Albion exit. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Mowbray said: “I just hope we get the recruitment right so we can have footballers who can take the place of a Diangana and a Swift and these footballers who want to play with the ball.”