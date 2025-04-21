West Bromwich Albion have axed former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray.

A revered figure and accomplished manager, ex-Sunderland and Celtic bossMowbray was thought to be a coup for the promotion-chasing Baggies.

However, a run of one win in eight games has effectively extinguished hopes of a top-six finish and a 3-1 defeat to Derby County proved to be the final straw.

A statement issued by the Baggies read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant head coach Mark Venus has also departed the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten.

“Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future. James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is now underway.”