Former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Sunderland boss sacked by Championship club following capitulation

Published 21st Apr 2025, 22:27 BST
West Bromwich Albion have axed former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray.

The 61-year-old only took the reins at The Hawthorns in January, replacing Carlos Corberan following the Spaniard’s move to Valencia.

A revered figure and accomplished manager, ex-Sunderland and Celtic bossMowbray was thought to be a coup for the promotion-chasing Baggies.

However, a run of one win in eight games has effectively extinguished hopes of a top-six finish and a 3-1 defeat to Derby County proved to be the final straw.

Tony Mowbray has been relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion.
A statement issued by the Baggies read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray. Assistant head coach Mark Venus has also departed the club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results.

“Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten.

Tony Mowbray is reportedly in line for a return to management with West Bromwich Albion.
“Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future. James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is now underway.”

West Brom sit six points adrift of the play-offs with two games remaining.

