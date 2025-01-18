Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship rivals appoint former Middlesbrough boss as head coach
It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Mowbray, who previously led the Baggies between 2006 and 2009.
He has remained a popular figure among West Brom supporters, having steered the club into the Premier League during his tenure.
The 61-year-old, who has also managed the likes of Middlesbrough and Celtic, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. He has replaced Carlos Corberan, who was prised from the Midlands by Valencia on Christmas Eve.
West Brom’s chairman Shilen Patel said: "Tony’s return is driven by the excellent head coach he is now and while I know he is proud of his previous time with the Albion, his desire to achieve new success shone through from our first meeting.
"Tony has a wealth of experience across British football and shares our vision for the football club. He truly cares about bringing the best out of players and instils determination and commitment in his teams.
"I am thrilled he is our new head coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to write a new chapter in his Baggies story with his unwavering desire to compete and win."
Mowbray stood down as Birmingham City boss last year after a period of medical leave. He later revealed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, but has since been given the all-clear.
His trusted lieutenant Mark Venus has followed him to The Hawthorns and will take up the role of assistant head coach.
Mowbray’s first official game in charge will be against one of his former clubs, when West Brom lock horns with Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 21).
West Brom’s sporting director Andrew Nestor said: "Tony's extensive experience and coaching pedigree made him an exceptional candidate for the role from the start. It’s also a pleasure to now have the opportunity to work alongside someone with such a positive association with the club.
"The playing style he seeks to implement hugely compliments our model and existing squad. Tony has an attacking playing mentality and a proven track record of improving young and established players, providing a platform on which they can thrive.
"Tony’s recent track record is among the best in the last five years in terms of individual player uplift and squad performance. There is strong alignment on how we are already building out the club’s broader sporting structure and, most importantly, the way we are seeking to build the positive culture we wish to continue to foster here.”
