Middlesbrough reunion on cards with former Sunderland and Birmingham City boss 'in line' for Championship job
Carlos Corberan was prised from The Hawthorns by Valencia on Christmas Eve and first-team affairs have since been overseen by a caretaker team.
Recent reports suggested Raphael Wicky was set to be unveiled as Corberan’s successor, before the move broke down at the eleventh hour.
According to The Telegraph, West Brom have held detailed talks with their former manager Mowbray. He previously led the club between 2006 and 2009, guiding the Baggies to promotion to the Premier League.
The 61-year-old is now considered to the frontrunner for the job, which would involve trying to push West Brom into the top six.
He was most recently in charge of Birmingham City, but stepped down after a period of formal medical leave.
Mowbray later revealed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, although he has now received the all-clear.
West Brom are due to visit Middlesbrough, one of Mowbray’s former clubs, next week (January 21). If an appointment is made over the weekend, he could potentially be back in the dugout at the Riverside.
Not only is Mowbray a former Middlesbrough manager, he also spent the bulk of his playing career on the books of the Boro. He has also led the likes of Sunderland, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers.
West Brom sit seventh in the Championship table, one point and one place below sixth-placed Middlesbrough.
