Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray is reportedly in line to fill the managerial vacancy at West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Corberan was prised from The Hawthorns by Valencia on Christmas Eve and first-team affairs have since been overseen by a caretaker team.

Recent reports suggested Raphael Wicky was set to be unveiled as Corberan’s successor, before the move broke down at the eleventh hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Telegraph, West Brom have held detailed talks with their former manager Mowbray. He previously led the club between 2006 and 2009, guiding the Baggies to promotion to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray is reportedly in line for a return to management with West Bromwich Albion. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

The 61-year-old is now considered to the frontrunner for the job, which would involve trying to push West Brom into the top six.

He was most recently in charge of Birmingham City, but stepped down after a period of formal medical leave.

Mowbray later revealed he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, although he has now received the all-clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray led Middlesbrough between 2010 and 2013. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

West Brom are due to visit Middlesbrough, one of Mowbray’s former clubs, next week (January 21). If an appointment is made over the weekend, he could potentially be back in the dugout at the Riverside.

Not only is Mowbray a former Middlesbrough manager, he also spent the bulk of his playing career on the books of the Boro. He has also led the likes of Sunderland, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers.