West Bromwich Albion are reportedly set to lose former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan.

The 41-year-old is considered among the brightest young managers in the EFL and has worked wonders in difficult circumstances at The Hawthorns.

Corberan first arrived on British shores in 2017, taking charge of Leeds’ under-23s. Huddersfield later handed him the senior reins and he led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Corberan has had his release clause activated by Spanish giants Valencia.

He now appears set to step into the post made vacant by Valencia’s decision to axe club legend Ruben Baraja. It is believed the move will be announced within the next 10 hours.

If Corberan does indeed take charge of Los Ches, he will have a big job on his hands. Valencia sit 19th in the La Liga table, with only Real Valladolid below them in the table.

West Brom, meanwhile, are seventh in the Championship and level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough.