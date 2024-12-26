Former Sheffield Wednesday star Chris Brunt is part of a three-strong team leading West Bromwich Albion on a temporary basis.

The Baggies have been rocked by the departure of Carlos Corberan, who has returned to his native Spain to take charge of La Liga strugglers Valencia.

Brunt is a Baggies icon, having made over 400 appearances for the club after joining from Wednesday in 2007. Since hanging up his boots, he has worked for West Brom as an academy coach and loans manager.

While the search for a permanent successor gets off the ground, Brunt will take care of first-team duties alongside two other familiar faces.

Chris Brunt and Boaz Myhill were West Bromwich Albion teammates - now they are fellow coaches. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Hull City and Bradford City goalkeeper Boaz Myhill, a former Baggies teammate of Brunt’s, is also stepping up for caretaker duties.

The former Wales international is employed by West Brom as their professional development goalkeeper coach and will be working alongside Brunt in a temporary capacity.

Completing the caretaker trio is Damia Abella, a former Barcelona defender who ended his playing career in Yorkshire with a stint at Middlesbrough.

The interim team are set to lead West Brom into their Boxing Day battle with Derby County.