Manchester City's £45m signing 'interested' in joining Leeds United in summer transfer window

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Ipswich Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly interested in a return to Leeds United.

The 29-year-old left Leeds, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2022. He completed a move to Manchester City for a reported £45m, but the switch marked the beginning of a career decline.

Opportunities have proven limited at the Etihad Stadium and he is currently on loan at Championship-bound Ipswich, having previously been borrowed by West Ham United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A future in Pep Guardiola’s squad does not appear likely and in recent months, talk of a return to Elland Road has surfaced.

Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities limited at Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities limited at Manchester City.
Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities limited at Manchester City. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Phillips is interested in a move back to the club he made 234 appearances for.

The report claims Leeds are keeping tabs on the England-capped midfielder, although it remains to be seen whether a reunion would even be possible.

Manchester City would have to cut their losses on the midfielder, who can no longer demand the type of fee forked out for his services in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are also well-stocked on defensive-minded midfielders, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in their ranks.

Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City. Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City.
Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sentimentality can prove dangerous in football and it remains to be seen whether Leeds do indeed explore a deal or not.

A busy summer of transfer business does, however, appear likely at Elland Road. Leeds have confirmed their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season and will need to invest to compete.

MORE: Leeds United 'declined' opportunity to sign former Leicester City star who later made Middlesbrough move

Related topics:Manchester CityIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice