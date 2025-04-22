Ipswich Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly interested in a return to Leeds United.

The 29-year-old left Leeds, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2022. He completed a move to Manchester City for a reported £45m, but the switch marked the beginning of a career decline.

Opportunities have proven limited at the Etihad Stadium and he is currently on loan at Championship-bound Ipswich, having previously been borrowed by West Ham United.

A future in Pep Guardiola’s squad does not appear likely and in recent months, talk of a return to Elland Road has surfaced.

Kalvin Phillips has found opportunities limited at Manchester City. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Phillips is interested in a move back to the club he made 234 appearances for.

The report claims Leeds are keeping tabs on the England-capped midfielder, although it remains to be seen whether a reunion would even be possible.

Manchester City would have to cut their losses on the midfielder, who can no longer demand the type of fee forked out for his services in 2022.

Leeds are also well-stocked on defensive-minded midfielders, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in their ranks.

Ethan Ampadu helped Leeds United dismantle Stoke City. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sentimentality can prove dangerous in football and it remains to be seen whether Leeds do indeed explore a deal or not.