Leeds United reportedly declined the opportunity to sign current Middlesbrough loanee Kelechi Iheanacho in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Elland Road in the window, with Sevilla thought to be open to loaning out the misfiring frontman.

Leeds did not end up adding a forward to their ranks, while Iheanacho linked up with their Yorkshire rivals Middlesbrough.

The former Leicester City man has since managed just one goal for Michael Carrick’s side, who sit outside the Championship top six with just two games remaining.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored just once for Middlesbrough. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Sevilla were open to letting Iheanacho join Leeds as part of a deal sending Mateo Joseph in the opposite direction on a permanent deal.

It was widely reported that Leeds knocked back an offer from Real Betis for Joseph, who has played second-fiddle to Joel Piroe for most of the current campaign.

Sevilla are also said to have been keen on the Spain under-21 international, who has 71 senior appearances for Leeds to his name. However, it is believed Leeds were not on board with the idea of swapping frontmen

Leeds United's Mateo Joseph attracted interest in the winter window. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds did target Southampton’s Cameron Archer in the dying embers of the window but could not get a deal over their line.