Leeds United 'declined' opportunity to sign former Leicester City star who later made Middlesbrough move
The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Elland Road in the window, with Sevilla thought to be open to loaning out the misfiring frontman.
Leeds did not end up adding a forward to their ranks, while Iheanacho linked up with their Yorkshire rivals Middlesbrough.
The former Leicester City man has since managed just one goal for Michael Carrick’s side, who sit outside the Championship top six with just two games remaining.
According to The Athletic, Sevilla were open to letting Iheanacho join Leeds as part of a deal sending Mateo Joseph in the opposite direction on a permanent deal.
It was widely reported that Leeds knocked back an offer from Real Betis for Joseph, who has played second-fiddle to Joel Piroe for most of the current campaign.
Sevilla are also said to have been keen on the Spain under-21 international, who has 71 senior appearances for Leeds to his name. However, it is believed Leeds were not on board with the idea of swapping frontmen
Leeds did target Southampton’s Cameron Archer in the dying embers of the window but could not get a deal over their line.
A lack of recruitment did not prove costly in the end, as Leeds have already secured their place in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.