Burnley's first summer signing lined up with ex-Leeds United man set for £8m move from AFC Bournemouth
The 25-year-old spent the 2023/24 season at Elland Road, having been loaned to West Yorkshire as part of the deal that sent Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth.
He was a bit-part player for the Whites, featuring regularly from the bench but struggling to dislodge the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto.
Anthony missed out on promotion with Leeds, appearing from the bench in their play-off final defeat, and returned to Bournemouth upon the expiry of his loan deal.
However, he was back in the Championship later in the summer when Burnley secured his services on a season-long loan deal.
In February, Anthony told the Burnley Express promotion would trigger a permanent move to Turf Moor.
He said: “I'm loving it. Obviously last year it was very different, I didn't play as much, but this year I'm just buzzing with the playing time and hopefully I can keep helping the team and we can achieve the success we want.
“I’m just going to keep trying my best, really. Obviously there's stuff that if we go up then I'll be here permanently, which is an exciting prospect.”
According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Burnley are obligated to sign the winger for £8m now their promotion has been clinched.
The former Arsenal prospect has featured more prominently for the Clarets than he ever did for the Whites.
He has racked up 41 appearances, weighing in with seven goals and seven assists.
