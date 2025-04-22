Former Leeds United winger Jaidon Anthony appears set to join Burnley from AFC Bournemouth in an £8m deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old spent the 2023/24 season at Elland Road, having been loaned to West Yorkshire as part of the deal that sent Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth.

He was a bit-part player for the Whites, featuring regularly from the bench but struggling to dislodge the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony missed out on promotion with Leeds, appearing from the bench in their play-off final defeat, and returned to Bournemouth upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Jaidon Anthony has helped Burnley clinch promotion to the Premier League. | Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesAlex Livesey/Getty Images

However, he was back in the Championship later in the summer when Burnley secured his services on a season-long loan deal.

In February, Anthony told the Burnley Express promotion would trigger a permanent move to Turf Moor.

He said: “I'm loving it. Obviously last year it was very different, I didn't play as much, but this year I'm just buzzing with the playing time and hopefully I can keep helping the team and we can achieve the success we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just going to keep trying my best, really. Obviously there's stuff that if we go up then I'll be here permanently, which is an exciting prospect.”

Jaidon Anthony suffered Wembley heartbreak with Leeds United last year. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Burnley are obligated to sign the winger for £8m now their promotion has been clinched.

The former Arsenal prospect has featured more prominently for the Clarets than he ever did for the Whites.