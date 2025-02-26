Former Leeds United winger Jaidon Anthony has claimed a contract clause could facilitate a permanent move from AFC Bournemouth to Burnley.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Leeds but managed just two league starts as the Whites reached the Championship play-off final.

His lack of starts made a return to the fold at his parent club appear unlikely and a loan move back to the Championship was sanctioned.

He has enjoyed a new lease of life at Burnley, becoming a key figure for the Clarets in their promotion push.

Scott Parker could potentially have Anthony in his ranks as a permanent player in the summer, with the wideman revealing he will join the Clarets if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

As reported by the Burnley Express, Anthony said: “I'm loving it. Obviously last year it was very different, I didn't play as much, but this year I'm just buzzing with the playing time and hopefully I can keep helping the team and we can achieve the success we want.

“I’m just going to keep trying my best, really. Obviously there's stuff that if we go up then I'll be here permanently, which is an exciting prospect.

“Hopefully that happens then I'll continue this in the Premier League and keep helping Burnley Football Club.”

Anthony has made 31 appearances for Burnley this season, scoring three goals and registering five assists.