Former Leeds United winger set to 'complete move' from AFC Bournemouth to Burnley
The 24-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Elland Road, having left AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the last summer window. As part of the deal, Luis Sinisterra moved in the opposite direction.
While he never established himself as a regular starter for the Whites, he proved to be an effective squad player and appeared regularly from the bench. He made 38 appearances under Daniel Farke, scoring twice and registering two assists.
Anthony returned to his parent club at the end of the season, with his final Leeds appearance coming at Wembley in the club’s play-off final defeat to Southampton.
Despite making the bench for Bournemouth’s opening fixtures, Anthony appears set for another move away from the Vitality Stadium. According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, he is completing medical tests ahead of a switch to Burnley.
He is believed to be one of three players being added to the Clarets ranks, with Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jeremy Sarmiento also being checked over with a view to joining Scott Parker’s squad.
It has not been clarified whether or not Anthony is closing in on a permanent move to Turf Moor or whether he will once again be moving out on loan. Regardless, a move of any kind appears logical considering the amount of competition in the attacking department at Bournemouth.
Leeds have been linked with Hannibal, who is said to have been deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United. However, it appears they will not be adding the Tunisia international to their squad before the transfer deadline.
Anthony cut his teeth in Arsenal’s youth system, joining Bournemouth in 2016. He has since amassed 93 appearances for the Cherries and scored 12 goals.
In an Instagram story post following the end of his loan spell at Leeds, Anthony said: “An honour to wear this shirt. No secret this has been the toughest year of my life but your support has got me through. Not the end any of us wanted but I’ve met some amazing people and created some special memories playing for this club. Thank you Leeds fans, you are something special.”
