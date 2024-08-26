Burnley are reportedly continuing to pursue a deal for Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who has also been linked with Leeds United.

Formerly one of the most coveted prospects in Europe, the midfielder has found first-team opportunities limited since swapping Monaco for Manchester in 2019.

He has managed just 13 appearances at senior level, with most of his first-team action being enjoyed out on loan. Birmingham City borrowed the midfielder for the 2022/23 season before he linked up with Sevilla in last term.

Last week, the Daily Mirror claimed Leeds and Burnley were both interested in the Tunisia international. It was claimed he had been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with a move on the cards.

Sky Sports have now reported that Burnley are moving ahead with their interest, with discussions regarding deal structure and sell-on clauses thought to be ongoing.

The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and would arguably be a shrewd addition to any Championship midfield. Burnley, meanwhile, are under pressure to recruit following a string of high-profile departures.

Sander Berge has left for Fulham, while Dara O’Shea and Wilson Odobert are also among those to have sought pastures new since the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

Leeds have also lost some key figures this summer and have been encouraged to recruit by their supporters. Last week, the Whites signed winger Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria.