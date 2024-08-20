Fulham have reportedly submitted a bid to Burnley for ex-Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, despite interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have repeatedly been linked with Berge, who was unable to prevent Burnley suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

They were thought to be willing to stump up £20m and pay Berge a bumper wage packet of £100,000 per week. However, it appears they face competition from Premier League rivals.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham have tabled an offer of £20m plus add-ons for the 26-year-old. Manchester United, meanwhile, are said to be keeping dialogue regarding Berge open.

Fulham are believed to be in the market for a midfielder and reports have suggested they have seen bids for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay knocked back.

Berge, like McTominay, is a powerful runner and a physical midfield presence. He became Sheffield United’s record signing in January 2020, when he moved to England from Belgian side Genk.