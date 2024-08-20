Manchester United face potential transfer blow as Fulham lodge £20m 'bid' for ex-Sheffield United star
The Red Devils have repeatedly been linked with Berge, who was unable to prevent Burnley suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.
He had joined the Clarets last year, making the move from Sheffield United after the Blades secured promotion to the top flight. Recent reports indicated Manchester United were in ongoing talks over a swoop for the Norway international.
They were thought to be willing to stump up £20m and pay Berge a bumper wage packet of £100,000 per week. However, it appears they face competition from Premier League rivals.
According to Sky Sports, Fulham have tabled an offer of £20m plus add-ons for the 26-year-old. Manchester United, meanwhile, are said to be keeping dialogue regarding Berge open.
Fulham are believed to be in the market for a midfielder and reports have suggested they have seen bids for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay knocked back.
Berge, like McTominay, is a powerful runner and a physical midfield presence. He became Sheffield United’s record signing in January 2020, when he moved to England from Belgian side Genk.
He amassed 109 appearances for the Blades and scored 15 goals before making the switch to Burnley in August 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.