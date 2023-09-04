As Luis Sinisterra made the headlines, Leeds United’s capture of Jaidon Anthony went comparatively under the radar on deadline day.

As part of the deal that took Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth, Leeds secured the services of Anthony on a temporary basis.

Although it traded attacking players with top flight experience, the deal was not a like-for-like swap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are even separated by just 18 months in age but their careers have followed very different paths.

Leeds United have signed Jaidon Anthony on loan from AFC Bournemouth. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Anthony has not lit up European competitions in the same way Sinisterra has, nor does he possess the same dancing feet that saw the Colombian earmarked as Raphinha’s heir.

However, the way in which Anthony’s previous head coaches have spoken about him suggests Whites boss Daniel Farke may have a gem on his hands.

It was Scott Parker, a man heavily linked with the Leeds job during the summer, who gave Anthony his first league start for Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking via the official Cherries website in March 2022, Parker lavished praise upon a player he insists goes “under the radar”.

He said: “Jaidon Anthony’s a player that goes under the radar massively, what he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times.

“In possession, we see his qualities, his calmness, his silkiness when he makes good decisions but the stuff that goes unnoticed is his defensive side, what he brings to this team.

“I thought he epitomised everything we were about today. Jaidon was superb and I was very pleased with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker’s successor, Gary O’Neil, was also an admirer. Earlier this year, as reported by Dorset Live, O’Neil said: "I love Jaidon. I love working with him. I think even in the last few weeks you've seen real signs of improvement from him, in the work that he does and what we do with him.

"He always wants to do extra work. We spend a lot of time on the grass with him, the coaches and I, trying to hone his skills and trying to add to the ability that he already has.

“I see Jaidon every day, I see his performances. I get to speak to him every day, I get to know where he is. He's a fantastic member of the group, he always wants to do things in the right way. He's one that shows real good team ethic.

"He's always willing to work, he's always willing to put the team over himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony has not joined Leeds having been frozen out by new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, either. The 23-year-old featured in each of the club’s opening three Premier League fixtures, as well as completing 90 minutes in their Carabao Cup win over Swansea City.