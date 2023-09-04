'Nothing short of incredible' - Leeds United's Jaidon Anthony in the words of former AFC Bournemouth coaches
As part of the deal that took Sinisterra to AFC Bournemouth, Leeds secured the services of Anthony on a temporary basis.
Although it traded attacking players with top flight experience, the deal was not a like-for-like swap.
They are even separated by just 18 months in age but their careers have followed very different paths.
Anthony has not lit up European competitions in the same way Sinisterra has, nor does he possess the same dancing feet that saw the Colombian earmarked as Raphinha’s heir.
However, the way in which Anthony’s previous head coaches have spoken about him suggests Whites boss Daniel Farke may have a gem on his hands.
It was Scott Parker, a man heavily linked with the Leeds job during the summer, who gave Anthony his first league start for Bournemouth.
Speaking via the official Cherries website in March 2022, Parker lavished praise upon a player he insists goes “under the radar”.
He said: “Jaidon Anthony’s a player that goes under the radar massively, what he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times.
“In possession, we see his qualities, his calmness, his silkiness when he makes good decisions but the stuff that goes unnoticed is his defensive side, what he brings to this team.
“I thought he epitomised everything we were about today. Jaidon was superb and I was very pleased with him.”
Parker’s successor, Gary O’Neil, was also an admirer. Earlier this year, as reported by Dorset Live, O’Neil said: "I love Jaidon. I love working with him. I think even in the last few weeks you've seen real signs of improvement from him, in the work that he does and what we do with him.
"He always wants to do extra work. We spend a lot of time on the grass with him, the coaches and I, trying to hone his skills and trying to add to the ability that he already has.
“I see Jaidon every day, I see his performances. I get to speak to him every day, I get to know where he is. He's a fantastic member of the group, he always wants to do things in the right way. He's one that shows real good team ethic.
"He's always willing to work, he's always willing to put the team over himself.”
Anthony has not joined Leeds having been frozen out by new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, either. The 23-year-old featured in each of the club’s opening three Premier League fixtures, as well as completing 90 minutes in their Carabao Cup win over Swansea City.
If Leeds’ latest recruit can impress Farke as much as he impressed Parker and O’Neil, deadline day may be reflected on with more gratefulness than frustration.